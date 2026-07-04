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Deputies investigate a drive-by shooting in Broward, leaving a man dead

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in central Broward that killed a man on Saturday evening. 

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that they responded to reports of the shooting near the 2700 block of Northwest 13th Court in unincorporated central Broward at approximately 7:46 p.m.  

When they got to the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot and pronounced him dead. 

No word if any suspect is in custody as detectives with BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are actively investigating the circumstances of this fatal shooting. 

No additional information was released, including the identity of the victim. 

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