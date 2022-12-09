Watch CBS News
Family safe after fire erupts in their SW Miami-Dade home

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. 

"On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro.

The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:31 AM

