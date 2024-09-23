Family member describes how FedEx driver foiled porch pirate in Hialeah

A FedEx driver delivering packages to a Hialeah home suddenly stopped and faced a man walking up behind him.

The driver quickly tried to determine if the man lived there. The driver ultimately chased him off as the people living at the home told CBS News Miami they watched on Ring camera on Friday.

"I was a little worried because my mom was in the house," the son of the parents who live at the house said.

The son spoke to CBS News Miami by phone and wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the family was unsure who the man was.

CBS News Miami asked: "How worried were you for your mom's safety when you saw that?"

"I was pretty worried for her safety," the son said. "In fact, I told her to get back inside and just pull the door. Thankfully, you know, we had this, hero."

CBS News Miami examined the Ring camera footage to get a better sense of what took place. The driver is heard asking the man walking behind, "Oh no, who are you?"

The man's response wasn't understood.

The driver then asked the man to "open the door."

The driver appeared to try to determine if the man lived at the home.

"I don't believe you," responded the driver. "I'm going to call the police."

The driver then hurried down the driveway to follow the man before running back toward the house and the Ring camera with the packages still in his hand.

"What's going on," the son asked through the Ring camera during the incident.

"There's a guy in a Hyundai trying to steal your things," the FedEx employee said.

Hialeah Police said they assigned a detective to figure out what happened outside the home.

"We want to identify him," Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said. "We want to keep him on our radar. We'd like to talk to him just to see what was his plan."

FedEx said in a statement praising their employee, "We appreciate our courier's quick actions to make sure the shipment was delivered to its intended recipient."

Residents in this Hialeah neighborhood they watch each other's home deliveries to prevent porch pirates from swooping in and taking their stuff.

"This has been going on for a very long time," the sonsaid. "We all look out for each other there. You know, it's a very nice community. It bothered me because you're stealing somebody else's property, somebody's harder money."

Police said the man did not commit a crime, nor will he be charged as of now based on what was seen on the video.

The son said his family plans to install more cameras around the home to protect his mother and future deliveries.