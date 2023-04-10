Family asking for justice following electric scooter driver's highway death

MIAMI - A 30-year-old man lost his life while driving an electric scooter on the highway.

His wife and brother are devastated as the victim was on his way to a job interview.

"The only thing I ask for is justice,´ Dorivette Borge told CBS News Miami.

Her husband, 30-year-old Luis Alberto Baquedano was driving a green TaoTao 50 scooter when he crashed and died on March 29.

She and her brother-in-law confirmed to CBS News Miami the vehicle was a scooter and that Baquedano was on his way to a job interview.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Baquedano crashed with a White 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV.

The incident report read: "The scooter veered to the right, at a very low rate of speed, into the path of the SUV, resulting in a rear-end collision. The front of the scooter struck the rear of the SUV."

Driver One, describing Baquedano, was thrown off the scooter and died at the scene.

FHP said the driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old woman stayed at the scene of the accident and cooperated with troopers.

"I asked for information, and they would not even share with me the incident report," said Herson Baquedano, brother of the victim.

He did mention though, "My brother used GPS that day, and he never would, because he never traveled far. But the GPS told him the best route was the highway."

FHP told CBS News Miami scooters are not allowed to travel on the highway, only on streets and roads.

Baquedano came to the U.S. eight months ago from Nicaragua seeking a better life for himself and his wife, now she is getting ready to say goodbye to her husband.

His body will be repatriated this week to his homeland.

His wife and brother's family have seemingly understood the gravity of the fact that Luis Alberto Baquedano got on the highway with his scooter; yet, they are still hiring an attorney because they want to see a video of the accident.