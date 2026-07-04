Families gather across South Florida to mark America's 250th birthday this 4th of July

Families across South Florida gathered on Independence Day to mark a historic milestone, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday with parades, concerts, and community events.

In Miami Springs, residents lined Westward Drive to watch a parade featuring representatives from municipalities across Miami-Dade, including Medley and Doral.

For longtime attendees like Natalie Stafford, the tradition has evolved over the decades.

"I've been coming to this parade for 35 years," Stafford said. "Now I get to bring my two-year-old with me."

Stafford noted the importance of staying prepared during the holiday festivities. "We always make sure to bring our water bottles and our fans," she said, "and some fresh fruit for the kids, and we just find a nice shady spot."

The 250th anniversary added a deeper sense of significance to the day's celebrations.

"Wow, America is the greatest country in the world," said attendee Claudia Chain. "We're 250 years old, and it's a beautiful country."

The holiday celebrations continue into the evening at Bayfront Park, which is hosting both Fourth of July festivities and FIFA World Cup viewing. The event schedule includes concerts throughout the afternoon, culminating in a fireworks display.

Officials are urging residents to exercise caution if they plan to set off their own fireworks. A list of organized firework displays across South Florida is available here.