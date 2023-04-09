Facing South Florida: State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on pending abortion legislation

MIAMI -- Florida's Republican-controlled legislature is pushing through a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to sign the bill.

This past week, a group of women held a protest opposing the new abortion law.

During the peaceful protest, Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and State Sen. Lauren Book were arrested.

Jim talks about the bill with House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, (D) Hillsborough County.

State Sen. Lauren Book also discussed the proposal.