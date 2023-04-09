Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: State Sen. Lauren Book on pending abortion legislation

By Jim DeFede

MIAMI -- Florida's Republican-controlled legislature is pushing through a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to sign the bill. 

This past week, a group of women held a protest opposing the new abortion law. 

During the peaceful protest Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and State Sen. Lauren Book were arrested

The abortion bill is making its way next week to the House floor. 

Jim discusses the legislation with Democrat state Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County.

State Rep. Fentrice Driskell also discussed the proposal.

