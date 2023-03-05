Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim goes one-on-one with the republican from Spring Hill about the upcoming legislative session, which includes among other things, the legislation he is sponsoring to re-write Florida's death penalty statute to execute people in our state. The two also talk about his bill to ban the Democratic party in Florida because a century ago it supported slavery.

               Guest:  State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia/ R – Spring Hill

March 5, 2023

