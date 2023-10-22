Facing South Florida for Oct. 22: Freedom Foundation/Teachers Union Targeted

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede's investigation into a group called The Freedom Foundation reveals its efforts to strip teachers unions of their power, with the United Teachers of Dade being targeted. The group has a track record in other states and now they are here in Florida. Among other things, Jim explains what this means for local educators.

Guests: Prof. Alexander Hertel-Fernandez - Columbia University

Rusty Brown - Freedom Foundation

Shawn Beightol - Miami-Dade Education Coalition