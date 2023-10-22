Facing South Florida: Freedom Foundation/Teachers Union Targeted CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede’s investigation into a group called The Freedom Foundation reveals its efforts to strip teachers unions of their power, with the United Teachers of Dade being targeted. The group has a track record in other states and now they are here in Florida. Among other things, Jim explains what this means for local educators. Guests: Prof. Alexander Hertel-Fernandez — Columbia University Rusty Brown — Freedom Foundation Shawn Beightol — Miami-Dade Education Coalition