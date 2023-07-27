Miami-Dade public school teachers in line for pay raise of up to 10% under new union contract

MIAMI -- Teachers with Miami-Dade County Public Schools will receive a pay raise for the next academic year under a new tentative contract reached this week between the educators' union and the district, the United Teachers of Dade said Thursday.

In a written statement, the union said the county's teachers will see an increase between 7 percent and 10 percent while school paraprofessionals and school security monitors would receive a pay boost of 6 percent. The district's clerical staff and part-time teachers will get a pay boost of 4 percent, according to the statement.

The group has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to provide additional information about the new contract.

"This agreement is a significant step forward for our employees as we advance the cause of public education and provide a high-quality education for kids in Miami-Dade," union President Karla Hernández-Mats said in the statement. "This is a well-deserved contract on the heels of outstanding academic achievement of our A rated district."

The tentative agreement also creates a new supplement for ESE teachers and increased supplements for advanced degrees, which will aid in the district's recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees, according to the statement.

Union officials said under the terms of the new contract, the beginning salary including referendum for a new teacher is now $52,470. The tentative agreement represents well over $145 million in additional compensation, with $125 million dedicated to pay increases, the union said.

"The agreement elevates educators' compensation, working conditions, and benefits," the written statement said. "It aims to improve their lives and enhance students' overall quality of education."

Additional terms spelled out in the tentative agreement:



Provides a mechanism for school employees to report the misconduct of administrators.

Raise annual leave for 12-month employees of the district.

Provide a free healthcare option for full-time employees.