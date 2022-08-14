Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: Back to School

By Jim DeFede

Facing South Florida: Back to School, Part 1
Facing South Florida: Back to School, Part 1 14:54

On Sunday's show, Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming start of the new school year. 

He spoke with the presidents of the teacher unions in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Among the topics of discussion: the teacher shortage, teacher salaries and school safety for teachers and students.

GUESTS: Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union

Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of Dade

Facing South Florida: Back to School, Part 2 08:37
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on August 14, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

