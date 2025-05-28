Elon Musk signals his time leading DOGE is coming to an end

Musk gives his opinion on Trump's budget bill

The Trump administration's cost-cutting czar Elon Musk announced Wednesday night his time as a "Special Government Employee" with the administration is winding down.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk wrote on X. He added that his Department of Government Efficiency's "mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Musk will begin his offboarding process with the White House on Wednesday night, according to an administration official.

Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, had been overseeing DOGE. Musk's team has upturned the government through employee cuts at nearly every federal agency and the termination of billions of dollars of government contracts.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.