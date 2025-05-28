Watch CBS News
Elon Musk signals his time leading DOGE is coming to an end

By
Aaron Navarro
Digital Reporter
Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital reporter covering the 2024 elections. He was previously an associate producer for the CBS News political unit in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.
Aaron Navarro

/ CBS News

The Trump administration's cost-cutting czar Elon Musk announced Wednesday night his time as a "Special Government Employee" with the administration is winding down.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk wrote on X. He added that his Department of Government Efficiency's "mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Musk will begin his offboarding process with the White House on Wednesday night, according to an administration official. 

Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, had been overseeing DOGE. Musk's team has upturned the government through employee cuts at nearly every federal agency and the termination of billions of dollars of government contracts.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

