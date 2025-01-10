González calls on Venezuelan military to reject Maduro: "I represent the will of millions"

Venezuelans gather in Doral, hours after Maduro is sworn in as president

Venezuelans gather in Doral, hours after Maduro is sworn in as president

Venezuelans gather in Doral, hours after Maduro is sworn in as president

MIAMI - Edmundo González, a retired diplomat and political newcomer recognized by several countries, including the United States, as the winner of Venezuela's most recent presidential election, released a video statement Friday condemning Nicolás Maduro's swearing-in as president.

In the video posted on social media, González accused Maduro of carrying out "a coup d'état" by consolidating power.

González declared himself ready to return to Venezuela "at the right moment" and called on Venezuela's military to "reject illegal orders issued by Maduro's regime."

"I continue working to create the conditions for my return to Venezuela and to assume the presidency of the republic," González said. "I represent the will of nearly eight million Venezuelans and have a duty to defend that mandate."

González strongly condemned Maduro's decision to order the closure of the country's airspace, which he claimed was aimed at preventing his return.

"They sought to do to me in the air what they did yesterday to our leader," González said, referring to the detainment of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado during a rally on Thursday. "This reflects their cowardice and lack of scruples."

González urged military leaders to disobey what he described as unlawful orders and ensure security for his return. He also emphasized the military's loyalty to the Venezuelan people.

"The soldiers of our national armed forces are part of the same people they serve and must obey through me, as I am the elected president of the Republic of Venezuela," he said.

González also appealed to Venezuelans to remain steadfast in their fight for democracy.

"I promise we will not fail. Soon, very soon, no matter what they do, we will enter Venezuela and end this tragedy," he vowed.

He concluded with a message of unity, "Our liberator taught us the spirit of sacrifice for freedom. Freedom always defeats tyranny. Glory to the Brave People!"

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. increased its reward for the capture of Maduro to $25 million.