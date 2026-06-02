Shocking video shows car slamming into tree near Miami condo mere feet away from people, sparking safety concerns

Surveillance video from Echo Brickell shows a car speeding down Brickell Avenue early Saturday morning and crashing into a tree just feet away from a group of people walking on the sidewalk. City of Miami Police reported no injuries in the crash.

The incident has renewed safety concerns among residents who say the corner of Southeast 15th Road and Brickell Avenue has been a safety issue for years.

Andrew Gilman, general manager of Echo Brickell, expressed his nervousness about the area. "It makes me scared for my residents and for really the citizens of Miami and Brickell," Gilman said. He shared videos with reporters of multiple past crashes, some of which were deadly.

Darryl Randall, an Echo Brickell resident, says he often fears the traffic while walking his dog. "The danger area is really this corner," Randall said. He added, "We've seen multiple wrecks. We've seen mangled bicycles, we've seen headlights, we've seen bumpers. It's the turn".

Ernesto Cuesta, president of the Brickell Homeowner's Association, characterized drivers in the area as careless. "Brickell Avenue has become Brickell Speedway, especially after midnight," Cuesta said.

Other residents say they have reached out to city officials to recommend safety solutions, including installing posts on the sidewalk to block cars and adding more signage. Darrin Gursky, counsel at Echo Brickell Condominium Association, noted that their efforts to address "various life safety issues" with the city and the commissioner have been "rejected" many times.

Commissioner Damian Pardo's office provided a statement saying they are working to coordinate a meeting with concerned residents to discuss solutions.