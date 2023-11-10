Early voting begins next week in Miami run-off elections for District 1, 2 commission seats

MIAMI - Early voting in the Miami run-off elections for city commission Districts 1 and 2 will begin next Friday.

In District 1, suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is up against Miguel Angel Gabela. De la Portilla was suspended after he was arrested on corruption charges.

In District 2, it's Commissioner Sabina Covo versus Damian Pardo.

Voters may choose to vote at any of the early voting sites on the dates and times in which they are open.

The sites are:

Allapattah Branch Library, 1799 NW 35 Street

Lemon City Branch Library, 430 NE 61 Street

Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive

Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1 Street

West Flagler Branch Library, 5050 West Flagler Street

A secure ballot drop box for "Vote-by-Mail" ballots will be available and staffed at each early voting location during their hours of operation.

Early voting on Friday, Nov. 17th, is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 18th, and Sunday, Nov. 19th, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature. While it is not required, they may also want to bring their voter information card to the polling place as it will expedite the check-in process.