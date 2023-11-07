Diaz de la Portilla, Gabela headed to runoff for Miami Commission - District 1

MIAMI - City of Miami voters went to the polls Tuesday in the City of Miami to decide if suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla would keep his seat.

De la Portilla was suspended after he was arrested on corruption charges but is still running.

Three men and one woman were vying to take his spot.

When it was all said and done, De la Portilla did not get enough votes to win his seat, but will be headed to a runoff with Miguel Angel Gabela.

CBS News Miami had asked the candidates what they feel is the most important issue in District 1.

"Number one, the lack of transparency and the corruption is running ramped in the city of Miami," said Gabela.

"Let the residents of Miami know that there is finally someone from the community, not a career politician, that is ready to open the door at city hall, to answer the phone," said Marvin Tapia.

"Affordable housing, number one, and the streets," said Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez.

"The most important is the rent control, this one has become a non-livable area because of the high rents," said Francisco "Frank" Pichel.

Diaz de la Portilla is also running, despite his arrest, but did not respond to requests for comment.