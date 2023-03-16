Dunkin' is retiring a fan-favorite drink

MIAMI -- One of Dunkin's most recognizable drinks has disappeared.

The Dunkaccino has quietly been pulled from the coffee chain's menus, ending a more than two-decade run for the fan-favorite drink that mixed together coffee and hot chocolate.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," a company spokesperson told CNN. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."

The Dunkaccino was first added to menus in 2000 and was described by the company as a "unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors." It was served hot and, for a brief time a few years ago, in a frozen variation.

Dunkin' didn't specify exactly why the iconic drink is no more, but fast food chains regularly change their menus and eliminate underperforming items. On Reddit, people recently hypothesized that the Dunkaccino was one of its least popular drinks and it has slowly dropped off menus in recent months.

For those who miss it, a die-hard Dunkin' fan (from Boston, obviously) suggested that people order a hot chocolate with a Turbo shot of espresso, which she claims "tastes just as delicious."

Dunkaccino joins another recognizable menu item that was recently retired: the McRib. Last fall, McDonald's gave the sandwich a "farewell tour" from menus since it's the last time in a while that it will be sold nationally.