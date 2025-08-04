Driver arrested after fatal crash with elderly pedestrian, Miami police say

A man is in custody after fatally striking an 80-year-old pedestrian early Monday in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, though police say the arrest is unrelated to the deadly crash.

Pedestrian crossed outside of crosswalk

Miami police say 50-year-old Darvis Cardenas Juarez was driving a gray Toyota Corolla westbound near NW 36th Street and 31st Avenue around 6 a.m. when the elderly man attempted to cross the intersection.

According to the arrest form, the victim crossed all eastbound lanes before stepping into the westbound lanes, outside of a designated crosswalk, violating the vehicle's right of way and leading to the collision.

Detectives remained on scene Monday morning as Cardenas Juarez was seen sitting nearby speaking with officers.

Driver charged for license violation

Police say Cardenas Juarez stayed at the scene after the crash. However, when asked for his driver's license, he provided a Florida ID card instead.

Officers determined he did not have a valid driver's license and arrested him on that charge.

City of Miami Police have not yet released the name of the man who died, pending notification of his family.