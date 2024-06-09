Watch CBS News
Dr. Howard Hepburn shares his vision as Broward County Schools' newest superintendent

By Jim DeFede

One-on-One with BCPS Superintendent Howard Hepburn | Facing South Florida
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Broward County's new school superintendent Howard Hepburn.

Dr. Hepburn shares his vision for the district. The two also discuss what we might expect under his leadership regarding the controversial plan for school closings and repurposing due to declining school enrollment.

Another of the topics discussed is why Broward has not been an A-rated school district for more than a decade, and what might be in the works to change that.

Guest: Howard Hepburn/Superintendent, Broward County Public Schools

First published on June 9, 2024 / 1:05 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

