Wrong-way driver triggers 7-vehicle crash in Doral, killing 1 and sending 1 to the hospital, officials say

A seven-vehicle crash in Doral killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigators.

The crash happened at approximately 10:58 a.m. near Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, across from Trump National Doral. Investigators said a vehicle traveling southbound entered the northbound lanes and struck stopped traffic.

Six patients total were involved. Four were assessed and released at the scene.

One driver was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. A second driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 17 units responded to the scene. A technical rescue team extricated one patient who was trapped inside a vehicle.

The City of Doral Police Department is leading the investigation. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is assisting.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.