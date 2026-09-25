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Wrong-way driver triggers 7-vehicle crash in Doral, killing 1 and sending 1 to the hospital, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A seven-vehicle crash in Doral killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigators. 

The crash happened at approximately 10:58 a.m. near Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, across from Trump National Doral. Investigators said a vehicle traveling southbound entered the northbound lanes and struck stopped traffic. 

Six patients total were involved. Four were assessed and released at the scene. 

One driver was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. A second driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 17 units responded to the scene. A technical rescue team extricated one patient who was trapped inside a vehicle.

The City of Doral Police Department is leading the investigation. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is assisting.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

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