DoorDash to start delivering products bought at Family Dollar stores

Megan Cerullo
DoorDash is teaming with discount chain Family Dollar to deliver household goods, groceries and other products.

DoorDash, which focuses on food and grocery delivery, on Tuesday said the new partnership will let consumers use its app to shop at roughly 7,000 Family Dollar stores across the U.S. The announcement comes as Americans face an affordability crunch in the face of high housing, health and child care costs, as well as elevated grocery store prices. 

Consumers can also shop at Family Dollar stores through DashPass, a DoorDash membership service that offers benefits such as free delivery on certain orders.

"Partnering with DoorDash allows us to make shopping easier and more accessible for the millions of families who rely on us every day," Chris Hooks, president and chief commercial officer of Family Dollar said in a statement Tuesday. 

