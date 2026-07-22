Florida Supreme Court denies stay for execution of man set to be state's oldest inmate executed in modern history

The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the request for a stay of execution for Dominick Occhicone, one of two death row inmates scheduled to die by lethal injection on July 28.

Occhicone, who also awaits a similar request before the U.S. Supreme Court, killed his former girlfriend's parents four decades ago in Pasco County.

At 80, Occhicone is set to be the oldest inmate executed by the state in the modern era.

His execution is set for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Stark.

James Aren Duckett, 68, a former Mascotte police officer convicted in the 1987 death of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee, is scheduled to die at noon the same day.

Prior to Tuesday's ruling, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis to stay both executions, calling it "callous" because they are scheduled for the same day.

FCCB executive director Michael Sheedy wrote, "It is possible both to uphold justice and to exercise mercy."

DeSantis hasn't acted on prior requests from the group.