Domestic violence survivors, advocates rally for awareness at Lauderhill symposium

LAUDERHILL - Domestic violence doesn't take a holiday. Studies show intimate partner violence tends to increase during the holiday season, leaving survivors and advocates urging communities to take action.

On Tuesday, survivors and experts gathered at Lauderhill City Hall for the "Break the Silence, End Domestic Violence" symposium, an event aimed at addressing what Dr. Joanette George, principal consultant for Unmute Yourself, called a "silent epidemic."

George, herself a survivor of child sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, joined an expert panel to provide resources, share experiences and offer hope to victims still seeking a way out.

For Yasira Tejada, a domestic violence survivor, the symposium was an opportunity to reflect on her own journey and help others. Seven years ago, Tejada escaped an abusive relationship with her three children in tow, but the scars remain.

"It's something that's truly indescribable," Tejada said. "You feel hopeless, you feel lost. Sometimes the trauma eats away at your brain and you can't even send a text message."

Her turning point came when she met Josie Ashton, a prominent advocate for survivors.

"She changed it for me because of her humanity," Tejada said. "She just saw me as another sister, a daughter, or a friend. That changed my whole life."

Now, Tejada is paying it forward, participating in domestic violence awareness walks and helping other women who face similar struggles.

"It doesn't matter what part of the street you're from," she said. "It could happen to you."

The symposium offered attendees tools to recognize signs of abuse, seek help and build a safer community. Advocates encouraged those in need to reach out to available resources, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which operates 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE.

"This is about saving lives," George said. "No one should suffer in silence."