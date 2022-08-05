Dolphins make roster move, sign punter Sterling Hofrichter

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick (228th overall) by Atlanta in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games for the Falcons his rookie season, totaling 56 punts for 2,381 yards (42.5 avg.) with 17 inside the 20. In 2021,

He spent part of the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He played collegiately at Syracuse.

Heatherly signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent from FIU on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year letterman for the Panthers, playing in all 30 games from 2019-21. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021.

