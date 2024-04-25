Dolphins GM Chris Grier gives inside look into 2024 NFL Draft

MIAMI - The NFL Draft has changed as the league has grown in size and popularity

The NFL draft takes place over three days, Thursday through Saturday, each year. There are 32 picks in the first round on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins will have a first-round pick (21) for the first time in three years.

The next two rounds take place on Friday. The Dolphins have a 2nd round pick. The Dolphins will have four more picks on Saturday, for a total of six picks.

General Manager Chris Grier spoke to CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein about what it's like during the draft.

Goldstein: "What is the morning and the whole day like for you and your staff on day one of the draft?

Grier: "Yeah, for the staff, it's kind of a quiet day, you know, for myself, it's, you may get a call here or there. And it's just, again, like everyone is just trying to find out rumors and what's going on around the league. Whether it's, you know, agents or someone reaching out to you about what they've heard, but it's for the most part a quiet day, unless a team or us or someone's getting aggressive of trying to make a deal. But for the most part, it'll be pretty quiet till probably six, six o'clock or so, then you may get a couple more calls. And then, but I would say it's a low stress day really."

Goldstein: "Do you get a lot of sleep the night before?"

Grier: "I do, I do, because I'm confident in the work we've done. So it's not one of those, I'm not panicked or nervous about anything, as well as our staff, we all feel good. We're always excited for whatever that day brings."

Goldstein: "At heart, you're a scout, you're a personnel guy, you're a player guy. What is it? Like when you make that phone call and, you know, you're giving a young person, really the opportunity of a lifetime, and you tell them they're a Miami Dolphin."

Grier: "It's pretty, it's very exciting. And it's rewarding because you understand that the work we put in on that person and that player, we feel good, and he understands that we're showing our belief in him. Just to hear the joy in the rooms and stuff light up, you know, and just the excitement and it's pretty cool. I've been on the phone a few times the guys crying, you know, they're just overcome with joy. So just knowing that you're changing someone's life, but they're also excited to live their dream to come here and who wouldn't want to play in Miami?"

Goldstein: "Is there one conversation that you kind of remember over the years?"

Grier: "Years ago, and this is when I was a college director, I'm not going to say the player, who he was, but I called the player. So we're like, 'Hey, you're going to be a Miami Dolphin'. And he's like 'Miami Dolphins' and you hear a guy in his background (say) Miami Dolphins, they have Zach Thomas, you're never going to play'. And he's like shut up. They're like fighting on the phone. His family members were like mad he's coming to us because Zach Thomas is here. And so it was hysterical. So there have been some very memorable ones. But that one has always stood out over the years."

Goldstein: "That's funny. So we have the position. We don't have the name but we have the position. Your dad, Bobby, when agents speak about somebody the way they talk about him, the reputation, the class person that is your brother, (who is) a general manager in the NHL and hockey for the San Jose Sharks, how much has that family camaraderie and upbringing helped you in your job?"

Grier: My mom and dad deserve all the credit. You know, my mom was there with us when dad was working all those long hours. And then as I got older, I got to be around dad and then started with you know with him and Coach (Bill) Parcells in New England and just seeing how he worked and conducted business and handled himself, that's always been the most rewarding thing. Like you said, I've had more people come up to me, just always asking how my dad is doing, and then agents, you know, just over the years all saying like, 'Hey, your dad was one of the nicest people to me when I was getting started'. So, you know, I try and do the same. I try and live up to his name and his standard and, and so I think my brother and I both do. We've learned so much from him. I still talk to him. We still talk football, he called last night and talked about a couple of players he liked and a couple he didn't like. So it's always good to have him as a resource to bounce back off and talk football with him."

Goldstein: "Finally, Chris, you've been around these drafts for a long time. It's now, you know, goes city to city, Kansas City last year, Detroit this year. It's three days. Has that changed? From a management standpoint, with everything that's out there and just the big spectacle that the draft has become, is it still (about) evaluating players?"

Grier: "I think for us, it's still evaluating players. All the other stuff is shallow and fluff. You know, it always comes down to you know, our ability to make the right selection for the Miami Dolphins."