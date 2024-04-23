NFL draft is not only a big night for the players, for the agents as well

MIAMI - If you think the life of a football player is busy around NFL draft time, you should see their agents.

CBS Sports Miami Mike Cugno caught up with Ron Butler from Agency 1 Sports who represents one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. He spent the day with him to get a behind-the-scenes look at life as an agent.

Butler is venturing into the draft with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Even while getting a lift in, Butler is orchestrating meetings from thousands of miles away, putting his clients in the best positions possible.

"What do you break a bigger sweat with? In here or making split decisions that can affect someone's life," asked Cugno.

"Both man because you try not to get it wrong. As an agent, you have to have a crystal ball to predict what's going to happen, see the whole picture, the whole picture, the whole picture you're working with whether it's teams, reporters, or your sources. You're having these different conversations. You have to make sure you know how to navigate it so when I go back to my client this is what we have," said Butler.

Movies like Jerry Maguire definitely served as some inspiration for Butler's career. Yes, money talks but his approach is to make sure he's taking care of the person.

"You know there's going to be wins, you know there's going to be losses. You're also in a situation where you're guiding people's careers, so you want to make sure of everything you do, you're on top it, you're doing right by them," said Butler.

The calls oftentimes stack one on top of the other, so it takes a team.

Ira Turner, Butler's brother, joined Mike and Ron for lunch to talk about getting a quarterback ready for the draft.

"Every other position you're preparing for the 40, the on-field drills, but for the quarterback you're doing so much more. From film study to breaking down an offense, making sure they can read a defense," said Ira Turner

While they make sure Daniels is making the right call on film, they're fielding calls from way up the organizational ladder.

"This year is different, you're getting calls from owners. You're getting the calls from Robert Kraft, you're getting the calls from the Joe Mayers, the Josh Harris's and it's because hey we want this guy," said Butler.

Eager reporters are also trying to get their hands on the story, asking about who players are meeting with or about their background, trying to turn over every stone before teams go on the clock.

"The reporters, man they want to get the story. They want to find out whats going on. They want to find out your story. It's what we're doing. They want to find out, so to answer your question, it's probably the reporters, well sorry about that," said Butler.

The process culminates in a green room when their clients get that long-awaited call. F agents like Butler, it's also a dream come true.

"It's kind of a surreal moment because this is ultimately why you do it. How do you grow, what can you do, how can you get better in terms of the business? How can you go out and sign the best of the best," said Butler.