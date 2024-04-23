Catch two exciting Miami Dolphins' 2024 NFL draft specials this week on CBS Miami

MIAMI - Excitement is building as we are just days away from the NFL draft.

CBS News Miami will bring you coverage of the Miami Dolphins draft like no one else can.

Thursday night at 7 p.m., Jim Berry and Najahe Sherman will host the CBS News Miami special "Dolphins Draft Central" live from Pier 5 at Bayfront Marketplace in downtown Miami. Samantha Rivera and former Miami Dolphins linebacker and defensive end Kim Bokamper will join them from the Dolphins draft headquarters at their Hard Rock Stadium training facility.

But it doesn't end there. After the picks are made, it's time to show them off.

So on Saturday night, at 7:30 p.m., catch the Dolphins Draft 2024 show. Mike Cugno and the CBS Miami sports team will showcase the players' profiles and have inside information on the future of the Fins.

You can catch Thursday's Dolphins Draft Central and Saturday's Dolphins Draft 2024 on CBS Miami. They will also be streaming on Pluto TV, the CBS News app, and CBSMiami.com.

The NFL draft takes place over three days, Thursday through Saturday, each year. There are 32 picks in the first round on Thursday. The Dolphins have the 21st pick this year.

The next two rounds take place on Friday. The Dolphins have a 2nd round pick. The Dolphins will have four more picks on Saturday, for a total of six picks.

The Dolphins have had some legendary draft picks in their history.

Miami's first-round selection of the 1983 draft was none other than Dan Marino with the 27th pick overall.

Marino is a Dolphins Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. In 2020, Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 5th overall.

Let's not forget some of the members of the 1972 perfect team.

Quarterback Bob Griese was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth overall pick in 1967 from Purdue and In 1968 the Dolphins selected Syracuse running back Larry Csonka with the eighth overall pick.

Not to mention two other Dolphin Hall of Famers.

Defensive lineman Jason Taylor was selected in the 3rd round of the 1997 draft and linebacker Zach Thomas was selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL draft.



CBS News Miami is your official home of the Miami Dolphins.