Dogs that socialize with humans, other pets, are healthier, study found

MIAMI - Dogs may be called man's best friend, but we're their best buddies when it comes to keeping them healthy.

According to a new study, it's good for dogs to socialize with humans and other pets and it can even help them live longer, healthier lives.

In the study, which is part of the Dog Aging Project, researchers looked at more than 21,000 dogs and found that social time, with both people and other animals, had the greatest influence on healthy aging among dogs.

The effect of social interaction was five times more than anything else they compared it to, such as family finances, household children, or the dog parent's age.

Researchers found poorer health among dogs who lived in households with financial difficulties and other stressors.

The researchers, however, did not quantify life span.

The goal of the project is to learn how genes, lifestyle, and social environment influence dogs' aging.

It was led by the University of Washington and Texas A&M Schools of Medicine.

The study was published in Evolution, Medicine and Public Health.