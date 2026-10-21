Dog on the loose after girl suffers multiple bites in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

A dog that bit a young girl several times in northwest Miami-Dade was still on the loose Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said.

The attack happened around 4:40 p.m. behind a home off Northwest 66th Street near Liberty City.

Deputies said the dog is a family pet. A damaged, empty cage sat behind the main house, all that remained of the incident.

The girl is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Investigators are still working out what led to the attack.

When deputies arrived, the dog was aggressive toward them, deputies said. One deputy tried to use a Taser on the dog, which sent the animal running away.

"We have an aggressive dog, chasing kids and biting them," a caller said in a recording of a call about the attack.

Signs are posted outside the home. Neighbors told CBS News Miami to watch for the dog.

The girl's age and condition are currently unknown.

No additional information has been released.