Disney raises ticket prices for Disney World and Disneyland theme parks

Disney said on Wednesday that the entertainment giant is raising admission prices for its theme parks.

Some types of entry to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will cost more, the company told CBS News. On some of the most popular days of the year to visit the two parks, a single-day ticket will cost roughly $199, currently the most expensive pass.

The price hikes come amid growing demand to visit Disney's park on certain days, like New Year's Eve. For the week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29 the cost of entry to Disneyland will rise from $199 to $224, according to Disney's website. Prices will rise by the same amount for the holiday period between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

At Disneyland Resort, pass prices are also increasing. It offers seven different ticket tiers, five of which are increasing by 3% or less, Disney told CBS News. The lowest- and highest-priced tickets on sale through October of 2026 remain unchanged.

Disney's Inspire and Believe Magic Key Passes — its highest-tier passes — will increase in price by $150 and $100, respectively. The Inspire Key now costs $1,899, and the Believe Key costs $1,474. The Enchant and Imagine passes will not rise in price, the company said.

"Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit. Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change," Disney officials said in a statement.