Diddy spotted throughout South Florida since federal raids on LA, Miami homes amid sex trafficking probe

MIAMI — Since the federal raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes amid a sex trafficking probe earlier this week, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been spotted out and about.

Diddy has been keeping a low profile since Monday's event, but since Thursday, the Bad Boys Records founder has been seen out with friends and family around South Florida.

Celebrity fitness coach Wes Watson posted a video to Instagram at a Pura Vida in Miami, where you see Combs alongside music producer and reality television star Stevie J, who is one of the people named in the 90-plus page lawsuit from music producer Rodney "Lil' Rod" Jones, which claims both men were grooming him into doing sex acts he did not want to participate in.

"Down here at Pura Vida by my pad, I run into the man right here," Watson said, before panning his camera to Diddy smiling. "What's up? What's up? Miami's like that. It's a movie."

This is the third reported sighting of Diddy since Thursday. That evening, he was spotted at a Miami-Dade County Topgolf with his twin daughters. In another video shared with CBS News Miami from the social media account ONLY in DADE, another video showed the music mogul riding his bike on Star Island and talking with two other bicyclists.

Jones is asking for $30 million in damages and Diddy's legal team has continuously denied all the allegations in the lawsuit. Jones' lawsuit is also the fifth case against Combs in the last six months.