Miami voters to decide if suspended commissioner De la Portilla gets reelected

MIAMI - Three men and one woman, some with more political experience than others, want to be the next commissioner for District 1 in the City of Miami.

"Trust needs to be restored again," said Miguel Gabela, 59, who was initially drawn out of District 1 jurisdiction.

A judge allowed him to run again, Gabela has faced controversy. Allegations of evicting a tenant in one of his properties in Miami to stay in the race. "My tenant had already moved two months prior to moving to that address."

He accused an opponent of using that as a political attack.

"The Herald brought it up, I didn't bring it up," said Mercedes "Mercy" Rodriguez in response to the allegations made by Gaela.

Rodriguez is the only woman running, she has worked for Miami-Dade County for more than two decades, is involved in community organizations and according to our partners at the Miami Herald, she was appointed to the Miami River Commission by Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

When asked about her thoughts about running against the man who appointed her to the position, her response was, "I am running for a vacant seat, not him. Yet, it is strange to have someone arrested and still be on the ballot."

Also campaigning hours before the election, Marvin Tapia, 36, he runs his own company, investing in local businesses. Tapia has no political experience.

"But I've been civically engaged for over a decade, and I want people to know that I am here for them. I have never felt that I can count on my commissioner."

Francisco Pichel, 61, has experience in the political field, he lost to Diaz de la Portilla in 2019. Pichel also faces legal challenges, he was charged recently with aggravated assault with a firearm in a dispute over campaign signs.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked all four candidates the same question: What do you think is the number one issue for constituents of District 1?

"Number one, the lack of transparency and the corruption running ramped in the City of Miami," said Gabela.

"Let the residents of Miami... now that there is finally someone from the community, not a career politician that is ready to open the door at city hall to answer the phone," said Tapia.

"Affordable housing, number one, the streets and construction going on," said Rodriguez.

"The most important is the rent control, this one has become an unlivable area because of the high rents," said Pichel.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla, 59, is running despite his arrest. The suspended commissioner faces charges of:

- money laundering

- bribery

- official misconduct

De la Portilla denies any wrongdoing and vows to fight back, if he wins the election, it is possible Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will suspend him again.