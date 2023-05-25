DeSantis launches presidential campaign in South Florida

MIAMI - Governor Ron DeSantis began his run for the White House in South Florida.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede learned DeSantis is expected to attend a reception with donors in Brickell on Thursday night.

He also learned more than 100 donors had made calls throughout the day raising money for the campaign, with a goal to reach 8 to 10 million dollars.

The governor's team announced DeSantis' "Our Great American Comeback Tour" kickoff on Thursday. It launches in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 30th and continues with visits to other cities in the state on May 31st. He will head to New Hampshire on June 1st and stop in South Carolina the next day.

His campaign manager said in a statement, "We are laser-focused on taking Governor DeSantis' forward-thinking message for restoring America to every potential voter" in those states. Adding, they're committed to putting effort into those early GOP primary nominating states.

Regarding any additional endorsements from key Republican players in Florida, one big name wants the primary process to play out before offering support. Senator Rick Scott says he's more focused on his re-election bid in 2024 than helping anyone else's campaign.

"What needs to happen is everybody needs to put out their ideas, and everybody fight to see who the best candidates are," said Scott. "And I think that's what's gonna happen next year is important. I will support the, the nominee. I think the most important thing for people is what are you gonna do to help me get a good job, make sure my kids get a great education, keep me safe."

The presumed frontrunner in the primary is former President Donald Trump. He's been very active through social media and campaign emails criticizing Governor DeSantis.

DeSantis told the "Pulse of NH" radio show that Trump knows he has a "chance to beat him" and that he offers "folks a record of achievement that's second to none."