Armed suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Davie, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left an armed suspect dead Monday night in Davie, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the 6300 block of Stirling Road, where members of BSO's fugitive and gang unit were looking for a suspect. The shooting scene spans multiple blocks along Sterling Road.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies approached the suspect while he was pumping gas at a Wawa convenience store. BSO said the suspect fled on foot, carrying a firearm.

Deputies caught up with the suspect and tackled him in the parking lot of a McDonald's. Authorities said the suspect resisted arrest, ignored repeated commands and officers were unable to disarm him.

Investigators said deputies then conducted a tactical retreat while continuing to order the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at the officers, who opened fire.

One witness who didn't want to be identified says she heard about 20 shots from at least 2 different guns and a large law enforcement response.

"I started seeing cops come," she said. "There were undercovers, cops, helicopters."

The suspect, pronounced dead at the scene, was wanted for running from police and DNA samples tied to other cases, authorities said. They have not released the suspect's identity.

"Given a multitude of commands to let go of the firearm, the officers probably spent over a minute and 15 seconds, from my account of looking at the BWC, just trying to get the individual to let the firearm go," Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

BSO is investigating if the suspect fired any shots at the deputies.

Six Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and one Plantation police officer were involved in the shooting. Tony says no bystanders were hurt and his deputies have only minor cuts and scrapes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.