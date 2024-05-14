Demolition of Parkland school massacre site to begin mid-June

PARKLAND - Beginning next month, workers will begin demolishing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on February, 14th 2008.

The Broward school district said the process to tear down the 1200 building will begin on June 17th. The last day of school is June 10th. The demolition will be done in stages.

Many South Floridians have been waiting for this to happen, doing away with a reminder of the school massacre.

"We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else. In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency's landfill disposal regulations," according to a statement on the school district's website.

The removal of hazardous materials was completed in April and personal items from the building have been returned to students, staff, and the families of the victims who wanted them.

The building, which has stood frozen in time since the shooting, has been the subject of a number of tours by the victims' families, members of Congress, and federal officials. The aim was for them to see the horrific things that happened and learn from them, making changes in the future to help prevent something like this from happening again.

Vice President Kamala Harris toured the halls and classrooms of the building in March. She emotionally described what she saw throughout the building, referring to it as "a moment frozen in time" as she talked about paperwork still on desks, laptops, the evidence of the shooting as the dust gathered in the classrooms.'

Harris is leading the Biden administration's work to address gun violence while overseeing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

As for what will replace the building, that's unknown. The School Board has yet to take up discussions on the matter.