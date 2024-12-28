3 firefighters hospitalized, multiple people injured after Brightline train collides with Delray Beach fire engine, authorities say

Photos shared by a CBS News Miami viewer show a heavily damaged Brightline train stopped at the rail crossing with what appears to be a smashed fire engine behind it. X/@ebkent

WEST PALM BEACH — At least three firefighters were hospitalized and multiple people were injured after a Brightline train collided with a fire engine in Delray Beach on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and Southeast 1st Avenue, Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin told reporters.

Photos shared by CBS News Miami viewers show a heavily damaged Brightline train stopped at the rail crossing with what appears to be the smashed fire engine behind it.

Martin said a few passengers were treated at the scene and a few others were taken to local healthcare facilities nearby.

Three firefighters were also injured during the crash, two of which were in critical condition at the scene. Martin said they were taken to Delray Beach Trauma Center, where they are now in stable condition.

Martin said there are no known deaths at this time.

One CBS News Miami viewer said on X that the fire engine was reportedly responding to a car crash in the area. Martin said there was a concurrent call for service just before the crash; however, he could not confirm whether the fire engine involved was responding or assigned to that incident as the timing is still unknown.

Martin added that he had not received information on whether the guardrail was down at the time of the crash.

Delray Beach Police said on X the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and Southeast 1st Avenue is closed due to the accident. Drivers in the area are advised to use Northeast 1st Avenue or Southeast 2nd Avenue as an alternative route.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.