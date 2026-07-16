2 people hospitalized after an apartment catches fire in Deerfield Beach, fire officials say

Two people were hospitalized after a residential fire in Deerfield Beach on Thursday afternoon, Broward fire officials say.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court at approximately 12:37 p.m.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue, both patients were burned and transported to Broward Health North as trauma alerts.

No additional information has been released, including the conditions of those affected and the cause of the fire.