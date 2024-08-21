Police seek help identifying man found in Broward County canal

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said was found in a Broward County canal nearly a month ago.

In a post shared on social media on Wednesday, Davie Police shared a flier of a man who was found dead in a canal at 6600 SW 45th St. in the early hours of July 28. They said the White-Hispanic male was between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing gray camouflage shorts and Nike sneakers.

"Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial to the investigation," Davie Police said in Spanish.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este individuo o puede haber visto algo inusual en el área en el momento del descubrimiento, comuníquese con 954-693-8200. Cualquier detalle, por pequeño que sea, podría ser crucial para la investigación

Anyone who has information about the man or noticed unusual activity in the area at the time was urged call Davie Police at (954) 693-8200.