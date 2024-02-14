Day of remembrance, service to mark six years since Parkland mass shooting

Day of remembrance, service to mark six years since Parkland mass shooting

Day of remembrance, service to mark six years since Parkland mass shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tuesday marks six years since the Parkland massacre.

Across Broward County schools, it is a day of prayer, service, and remembrance for the 14 students and three staff members who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

At 10:17 a.m., the entire district will observe a moment of silence to honor and remember those lives.

"Every day is hard without my beautiful daughter. As we are approaching the sixth commemoration of this horrible event that took her from our family, we are anxious, we are sad, but we are resilient," said Tony Montalto whose daughter Gina died in the shooting.

"We still struggle every day to figure out how we're moving forward with our life, but we do it every day, we wake up and we say we will do our best today but it's still hard," said Debbie Hixon.

Her husband Chris, the school's athletic director and wrestling coach, was fatally shot when ran toward the sound of gunshots unarmed to save students' lives.

There are a number of events happening today as Broward County Public Schools observes a day of service and love in commemoration of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.

Students at Eagle Ridge Elementary will form a large human heart on the physical education field. It's become a tradition since the tragedy took place, with different schools chosen to do it each year.

Fifth-grade students at Pembroke Lakes Elementary School will be taking part in Food for Thought for needy families. They'll be packing up food with positive messages. There will also be a moment of reflection.

At Fort Lauderdale High School, painters from Wynwood will create murals around campus as part of a meaningful beautification project. The students will help.

At Piper High School, messages of peace, love and non-violence will be created through chalk art, and students will create a banner promoting the school as a safe space for all students.

Apollo Middle School in Hollywood, students will create peace and love posters throughout the day and then carry their designs as they participate in a Peace Walk at the school.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata will visit Coral Springs Middle School and join students as they create beaded bracelets, paint rocks, and design positivity papers with messages of kindness and love.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a community commemoration at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

Weeks after the Parkland mass shooting, families got to work to make schools safer to prevent another tragedy from happening.

The minimum age to purchase a gun was raised from 18 to 21, a red flag law was passed, and schools across the state moved to have a single entry, making it harder for outsiders to go into a building.

Montalto noted another big change.

"One of the biggest contributors has been having the threat reporting apps. In Broward County, they use a Safer Watch. Statewide, we have Fortify Florida. These reporting apps allow our students who see concerning behaviors, to report it to law enforcement and school officials simultaneously so that they can work together to investigate any concerns that are brought to them by the students," he said.

Many Parkland families are still working to do more.

Montalto would like to have classroom doors lock from the inside instead of the outside and wants better reinforced doors overall.

They will continue to fight for what they say is needed to prevent another tragedy.

