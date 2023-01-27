Davie middle school student detained after found with knife on campus

MIAMI - A Davie student was detained Friday afternoon after being found in possession of a knife at Indian Ridge Middle School.

Here is what school officials had to say about the incident:

"Earlier today, Davie Police School Resource Officers were alerted of a student in possession of a knife. Officers immediately located the student and initiated an investigation. Our School Resource Officers are handling the incident with School Administrators. There is no current threat to the safety of the school."

"Again, there is no current threat to the safety of the school. This was an isolated incident, and the student is currently with Law Enforcement."

The school is located in the 1300 block of S. Nob Hill Road.

The investigation is ongoing.