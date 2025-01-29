Davie Costco returns to business after "suspicious incident" prompts evacuations, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A "suspicious incident" prompted evacuations at a Davie Costco late Saturday morning, police said.

According to Davie Police, the incident happened at the store location on 1890 S. University Dr. around 11 a.m. when an anonymous phone call to the store indicated that a "device had been placed inside of a food container."

The incident prompted a "swift evacuation" of the Costco as officers went inside with K9 officers to investigate the claims.

Chopper 4 was over the scene earlier, where police vehicles were seen blocking the store's entrance.

No injuries were reported and Davie Police said they are not actively searching for any suspects. They added that business has resumed at the store after they had thoroughly searched Costco.

Davie Police said that the area of State Road 84 and University Drive at the Tower Shops has reopened after shutting down for the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.