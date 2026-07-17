South Florida business helps patients with diabetes or other conditions who cannot afford medical pedicures

A wellness business in Davie is working to address cost barriers preventing some clients from accessing medical pedicures.

"I feel so sad when I see older people needing a pedicure, but they can't afford it," said Judith Mella Mignon, co-owner of Wellness Pedicure.

At the clinic, technicians follow podiatrist orders to perform medical-grade cleaning. The staff files nails, trims cuticles, and scrubs feet without using water, a process designed to help prevent infections in clients with diabetes or fungal conditions.

"I'm on stage one," said client Doris Maycook. "I'm getting my things together. I thank God".

More than half of the business's clientele are seniors with foot problems diagnosed by doctors, Mella Mignon said. To assist, the clinic offers discounts for seniors and provides a free service to one client each month.

"It's critical that people be able to have a way to get those services and to do them in a cost-effective way," said client Kat Newman.

A West Health-Gallup study published in June found that less than half (49%) of U.S. adults can afford all of their health care needs. Research from Florida Blue indicates that 63% of Floridians face similar challenges.

Alexandra Salazar, co-owner of Wellness Pedicures, said that patients dealing with diabetes or foot complications often feel they must simply live with their condition due to costs.

Salazar and Mella Mignon plan to pursue partnerships with non-profit organizations or medical facilities to help cover treatment costs for those in need.

"My goal is to reach out to these people and let them know: listen, this is what we do," Mella Mignon said. "You can send clients to us, and obviously, the facility can pay for that".

Until partnerships are established, the staff plans to continue providing services as long as possible.