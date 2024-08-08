Dangerous heat across South Florida, some relief this weekend

MIAMI - Extreme, dangerous heat continues across South Florida on Thursday.

Near-record highs are expected again. In the afternoon, temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s and feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory. It is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures forecast to reach 105 to 111 degrees.

High heat indices NEXT Weather

Residents in South Florida should stay hydrated, stay in air-conditioned rooms and take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness. Some passing showers will be possible in the morning and spotty storms will move in across parts of South Florida in the afternoon with the potential for a few heavy downpours.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. The UV index is extreme. Small craft should exercise caution along the Atlantic waters. There are no advisories for boaters along the Keys.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The sizzling heat continues Friday with above-average highs and heat indices in the triple-digits. Heat advisories will likely be issued again. The chance of rain isn't high but there will be some spotty storms.

This weekend the breeze will begin to shift out of the east and it will not be quite as hot. Highs will rise to the low 90s with scattered storms expected to push inland. Next week Saharan dust will move in and lead to hazy, hot and humid conditions. With drier air in place, the chance of rain will be lower as kids head back to school.