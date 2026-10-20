University of Miami football player shares racist, threatening messages made by Florida Bar employee

A University of Miami football victory was overshadowed after defensive lineman Damon Wilson shared racist, homophobic, and threatening direct messages he received on social media following Saturday's double-overtime win over rival Florida State.

Wilson posted the messages under the caption "Glimpse into the life of a black student-athlete," revealing a rant that included racial slurs, gay slurs, and violent threats.

College Football: Miami Damon Wilson II (10) in action, rushes up field vs Florida State during game played at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens, FL 10/17/2026 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164964 TK1) Erick W. Rasco

The sender was identified as a Florida State graduate working in the technology department for the Florida Bar. The organization subsequently placed the employee on administrative leave.

"The messages are not only ethically and morally reprehensible but violate our internal social media policy," the Florida Bar said in a statement. "…we are committed to enforcing our policies and procedures while making sure due process rights are protected."

Wilson's teammates rallied to his support during a session with reporters.

"He's my brother, so anything he needs, we will be there for him," said tight end Elijah Lofton.

Teammate Chase Smith added, "We gotta keep focused. Block out noise, whether bad or good."