Viral ad inspires young Cuban American woman to vote for first time despite political divide at home

A viral political ad urging young Americans not to vote inspired 21-year-old Lya Noriega to do the opposite. Now, the Cuban-born college student is preparing to cast her first ballot in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, even as her political views put her at odds with her family.

Noriega, a biology student at Miami Dade College who hopes to become a marine biologist, said the 2018 satirical public service announcement, "Dear Young People, Don't Vote," motivated her to register.

The video, which has resurfaced on social media ahead of the midterms, features older Americans dismissing issues such as gun violence and climate change while sarcastically encouraging young people to stay home on Election Day.

"I never really took it as seriously as I should have until I saw this ad…it really motivated me," Noriega said. "I was like, 'screw you,' now I want to have a voice in my community."

Her decision comes as younger Americans continue to participate in elections at lower rates than older generations. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, adults ages 18 to 29 had the lowest voter turnout of any age group in the 2024 presidential election.

Political differences create tension at home

Born in Cuba, Noriega moved to the United States when she was 3. She grew up in a Republican household but identifies as a Democrat, a difference that has sometimes made family conversations uncomfortable.

"Sometimes I feel like they kind of ridicule me for my views, and they don't take me seriously," she said. "They just call me 'woke,' and it's frustrating and very isolating."

Political divisions are particularly pronounced among some Cuban American families in South Florida, where opposition to communism has historically influenced voting preferences.

Noriega said she understands why her family's experiences in Cuba have shaped their political beliefs, even if she doesn't share them.

"Sometimes I understand their fears and why they're Republican, I never want to be ignorant to the things that they went through in Cuba," she said. "But this is the country that I live in now, and I had the privilege to grow up here and learn what I have learned. We have different experiences."

She often avoids discussing politics at home, particularly when conversations turn to President Donald Trump or climate change.

"We can just never talk about it like normal people," she said. "I get so heated."

Despite their disagreements, Noriega said her family has found some common ground in opposing immigration enforcement raids.

Environmental concerns shape her political views

Beyond immigration, environmental protection is among Noriega's top priorities as she prepares to vote.

Her passion for marine life began during childhood trips to South Florida beaches, boating excursions with her father and visits to local aquariums.

Her father, a fisherman who supplies restaurants across South Florida, helped inspire her interest in the ocean.

In September, Noriega completed an internship through a partnership between Miami Dade College and the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, researching coral reefs and king mackerel populations.

"It's kind of devastating that a lot of people don't care about the ocean," she said. "A lot of people don't know how important caring for our environment really is."

Environmental policy has become a point of political disagreement as the Trump administration has moved to roll back federal regulations, arguing that fewer restrictions will benefit energy production and commercial industries.

For Noriega, protecting marine ecosystems is both a political priority and a deeply personal mission.

"My dad told me that when he was in Cuba, he wanted to be a marine biologist," she said. "He obviously never got the chance to because it's not like that over there."

Voting to honor her family's sacrifices

Noriega hopes to pursue the career her father once dreamed of while exercising the freedoms her parents sought when they immigrated to the United States.

Although her first vote may not align with her family's political preferences, she sees participating in the election as a way to honor their sacrifices.

"I'm doing this partly because of them," Noriega said. "I remember all of their struggles, and I just want to make them proud."

This story was written by a Florida International University journalism student for Caplin News, a publication of FIU's Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, and edited by CBS News Miami.