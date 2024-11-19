Watch CBS News
Fatal crash in Collier County closes all northbound lanes on I-75

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – All northbound lanes of Interstate 75, known as Alligator Alley, remained closed Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a  vehicle and two pedestrians in Collier County shortly after 11 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said.

In the crash near mile marker 72, one pedestrian died and the other one was taken to a local hospital, Lt. Gregory S. Bueno said. Information about the driver wasn't available.

To manage traffic, the Florida Department of Transportation, along with local and state law enforcement, was diverting all northbound traffic from the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas to Exit 49 (Snake Road) in Broward County.

Drivers near the crash site were being redirected southbound via the crossover at mile marker 72. Motorists were strongly advised to seek alternate routes to avoid significant delays.

Alligator Alley is 80 miles long and runs from Naples to Broward. 

Updated information can be found at fl511.com.

