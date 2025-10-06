Watch CBS News
Costco now sells Ozempic and Wegovy at its pharmacies

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Costco customers can now buy Ozempic and Wegovy at the discount chain's drugstores.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical firm that makes the weight-loss drugs, announced Friday that Ozempic and Wegovy are available at Costco pharmacies across the U.S. A one-month supply of the drugs at the retailer will run $499, the same price they are listed for on Novo Nordisk's direct-to-consumer website, as well as at CVS and Walmart. 

Ozempic and Wegovy typically retail for around $1,300 and $1,600, respectively, according to GoodRx, which compares drug prices from different pharmacies.

Costco executive members and Costco Citibank Visa card holders also receive an additional 2% discount on Ozempic and Wegovy, a Novo Nordisk  spokesperson told CBS News in an email. Members of the discount chain will still require a prescription to obtain the weight-loss drugs. 

"Our collaboration with Costco is another step forward by Novo Nordisk in making real Wegovy® and Ozempic easier to access and afford — right where people already shop," Dave Moore, executive vice president for Novo Nordisk's U.S. Operations, said in a statement.

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ozempic and Wegovy are semaglutide weight-loss injection drugs that suppress users' appetites, helping them lose weight. Ozempic is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes and helps adults lower blood sugar. It also has been shown to reduce heart and kidney problems. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last year that Wegovy, which unlike Ozempic has been FDA-approved for weight loss, could be used to reduce the risk of heart attacks and heart strokes in certain patients.

