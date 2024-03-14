Coral Springs teacher arrested by FBI for alleged enticement of a minor

CORAL SPRINGS — The FBI arrested a Broward County teacher for allegedly enticing a minor, the agency stated on Thursday.

According to a press release, the FBI announced that officials had arrested 35-year-old Boris Fernando Bastidas of Coral Springs for the alleged enticement of a minor on Thursday morning.

Bastidas is currently in federal custody and officials are anticipating his initial appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court, the FBI stated.

No further information regarding the case has been released at this time as the FBI Miami Child Exploitation Task Force and FBI continue their investigation.

If anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.