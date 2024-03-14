Hollywood middle school teacher arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with student

HOLLYWOOD — A Broward County middle school teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Hollywood Police Department stated on Thursday that officers had arrested 38-year-old Felicia Smith, and charged her with lewd and lascivious molestation along with lewd and lascivious battery.

According to HPD, officers were made aware of the situation on Wednesday when they received information regarding "inappropriate contact" between a teacher at Driftwood Middle School and a student. After questioning Smith, she was arrested.

HPD stated that Smith had admitted to developing a "maternal relationship" at the beginning of the year with a student and then admitted to kissing the victim on school grounds. According to HPD, the victim then spoke with officers, who shared additional information about the relationship and that she was forced to "inappropriately touch" Smith.

Hollywood Police is working closely with the Broward School board as the investigation continues. CBS News Miami has also reached out to the school and district for a request of comment.